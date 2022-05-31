Sky Cams
Voting for the public service district four special election in S.C. starts Tuesday

By Tyler Manion
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - Although South Carolina primary voting opened Tuesday across the state, in our area it’s not the only ballot being cast.

Tuesday marks the public service district four special election, meaning people who live in that particular area of Hilton Head are voting for a water utility representative.

“Normally when you have an election with one thing on the ballot, the voter turnout as you can imagine is significantly lower than it’s going to be in our upcoming primary,” James Wedgeworth, Member, Beaufort County Election Commission said.

Some voters say they expected less turnout in this election too, but they say that makes it even more important to cast a ballot.

“Knowing there might not be a large turnout then every votes important,” Jenifer Gajdalo, Voter said.

Over 1700 people are eligible to vote in this election.

Polls will be open until 7 p.m.

