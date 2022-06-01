2 teens shot in drug deal gone wrong

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Police say Tuesday night in Beaufort, four teenagers went out to illegally buy drugs and instead ended up trying to dodge bullets.

An alarm went off inside a building because someone got too close to the building, making the system think there was an intruder.

As police arrived on scene it became clear very quickly that’s not what was going on.

Police say four girls, all younger than 17, drove to this Salvation Army to buy drugs in the parking lot but were met by two armed men they didn’t know.

The building is only about half a mile away from the police department and officers saw the young girls trying to leave as they pulled up.

“They tried to flee the area in the vehicle and the males opened fire, shooting the vehicle and subsequently hitting two of the occupants,” Darrell Gruel, Deputy Chief of Police, Beaufort P.D. said.

Glass from their car left behind as the two girls were shot in the arm and later brought to Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

The shooters though, ran away and the police department has a message for them now.

“Believe me when I say we’ve got some really good evidence and you should be expecting a visit from the Beaufort Police Department soon,” Gruel said.

They say the neighborhood is safe and quiet.

A Salvation Army worker says they were surprised this happened and are cooperating with the investigation.

