Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Alex Murdaugh reaches $4.3M agreement with former housekeeper’s sons

According to court documents, Murdaugh has admitted to liability in the lawsuit filed by...
According to court documents, Murdaugh has admitted to liability in the lawsuit filed by Satterfield’s sons and agreed to a judgement of $4,305,000.(WIS TV)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Disgraced Lowcountry lawyer Alex Murdaugh has reached an agreement in the lawsuit involving the sons of his former housekeeper Gloria Satterfield.

According to court documents, Murdaugh has admitted to liability in the lawsuit filed by Satterfield’s sons, Tony Satterfield and Brian Harriott, and agreed to a judgement of $4,305,000.

Satterfield worked as a housekeeper for the Murdaugh family and died in February of 2018.

In the wrongful death lawsuit filed last September, Satterfield’s sons claim they never saw any money that was supposed to be paid by Murdaugh’s insurance company.

“This Judgment is both meaningful and symbolic for the sons to have obtained from Alex Murdaugh for a number of reasons,” said Eric S. Bland, an attorney representing Satterfield’s sons. “As we all recall, after the lawsuit was filed by Gloria’s estate, Mr. Murdaugh denied liability for the $4,305,000.00 that was stolen from the Estate of Gloria Satterfield after Gloria fell to her death on February 2, 2018, on the stairs of the Moselle property.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 killed, 4 injured in boat collision in the Wilmington River, DNR investigates
5 killed, 4 injured in boat collision in the Wilmington River, witness describes the scene
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in downtown...
Ten people wounded in Charleston mass shooting
Victims in fatal boating collision in Wilmington River identified
Victims in fatal boating collision in Wilmington River identified
$25,000 dollars worth of birds are being euthanized on a farm in Toombs Co.
400-500 birds are being euthanized in Toombs Co.
Light bar of a marked Louisville Metro Police Department unit.
Two men charged after abducting and assaulting a teenager

Latest News

THE News at 4:30
Savannah Chatham County Public School System board approves proposal over new bell times
Savannah Chatham County Public School System board approves proposal over new bell times
Residents react to potential avian influenza case in Toombs Co.
Residents react to potential avian influenza case in Toombs Co.
81-year-old Georgia deputy arrested for rape
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
Man steals over $300,000 from ten veterans