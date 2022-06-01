Are you prepared for Hurricane season?

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - The Atlantic hurricane season officially started Wednesday and as always, we want to make sure you’re ready for the possible storms to come this summer.

“The thing to take away from that is to encourage everybody to have a plan, and make a kit, and be prepared to evacuate, know where you’re going,” Tom Dunn, Emergency Manager, HHI said.

When intense storms roll through, he says that last bit is crucial.

“Where are you going to go once you evacuate? The key there is to plan multiple locations depending on where the storm’s coming in.”

Hilton Heads backup emergency ops center, is where their staff met throughout the pandemic. A staff that like many is lighter than they’d like.

“Like everybody else we’re struggling with staffing at some levels but we have the staff that we need to respond to any event that may happen on the island.”

The town knows Matthew, is the most recent bad event in locals’ minds, but they want to get the message out to people that have moved here since then.

“We have a large number of people that have moved into the area from places that aren’t prone to hurricanes so it’s getting those folks to evacuate and educating our new residents and visitors.”

As we get into the season, make sure to stay with WTOC for all your updates as our first alert weather team tracks the storms to keep you in the know.

