Ga. shrimping season begins Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Fresh Georgia shrimp will soon be available as shrimping season off the Georgia coast starts Wednesday morning.

Keep in mind, you can already get shrimp out in federal waters. The season will open Wednesday morning from the Georgia coast line and three miles out into the ocean.

Each year, the opening of the season is determined by the shrimp.

The Georgia DNR takes a trolling vessel up and down the Georgia coast collecting samples to see the size, population amount and spawning condition of the shrimp.

They pass along that data to the advisory committee before they pass it off for the DNR Commissioner to officially decide the opening date.

The shrimp are highly dependent on weather and environmental conditions, with the drought conditions in April and into May, could play a role in how well the shrimping season goes this year.

“What it looks like is there may be a good beginning of the season but it may not continue that way as long as normal now that all could change with heavy rainfall, if we got a lot of rainfall that could push some of those other shrimp down closer to the harvest area and that remains to be seen,” said Georgia DNR Marine Biologist Eddie Leonard.

Leonard says shrimpers in federal waters have been doing well this year so it will be interesting to see how the season goes right off of the Georgia Coast, as recent years have seen declining numbers.

The season officially opens at 8 a.m. on Wednesday for commercial and recreational shrimpers. Trawlers can be out on the state’s waters from 30 minutes before sunrise and 30 minutes after sunset.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.