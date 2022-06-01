Sky Cams
A group of Savannahians are pushing back on an ordinance change allowing gender neutral bathrooms

By Alyssa Jackson
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An ordinance change for gender neutral bathrooms has some people demanding Savannah’s City Council to reverse it.

WTOC told you about the city unanimously passing the ordinance last week after some council members recently pulled their vote.

It allows women and men to use the same designated bathroom.

A few people affiliated with a group called ”Father’s United of the Poté” said as fathers, men and uncles they’re saying “no” to different sexes using the same bathroom.

During a weekly news conference, the mayor said cities are doing this around the country.

“That’s just kind of where buildings are going and again, ultimately, the city will as well as codes change...people will be allowed to build in that way,” Mayor Van Johnson said.

This didn’t go over well for a few Savannahians who brought their concerns to the steps of city hall...asking tourists and other residents if they felt the same way.

“Bathrooms shouldn’t be shared with men and women. I mean, we’re talking about being in a city where just in the last year, there was a woman that was assaulted in a restroom in a Kroger on Berwick,” said Ben Adams, a concerned citizen.

Privacy is something the city mentioned with the new code. There will be a shared sink area and the mayor said there will be ceiling to floor stalls. He said they already have it on the third floor of city hall.

“I think in code development and the folks that do that, safety is most important and so obviously we wouldn’t adopt codes that put people in jeopardy,” the mayor said.

That still didn’t provide enough reassurance for another concerned citizen who said he’s behind the four alderwomen who pulled their vote at last week’s meeting after a unanimous vote from all council members earlier this month.

“Well, I’m a dad. I actually go to dance competitions and come around these kids all the time. I would not want my daughter to be in the bathroom and a man comes in there to use it. It’s not right,” said Rico Gordon, a concerned citizen.

Mayor Johnson said they haven’t decided on what buildings will implement the code.

The city also hasn’t provided a timeline of when it takes effect.

The state hasn’t adopted a new code yet but the mayor said it will happen.

The group who came out today said they will have a walk or protest soon to keep drawing attention to the change.

