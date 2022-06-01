Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Man critically injured after ‘random stranger’ shoots him during disc golf tournament, police say

A man has been charged in this weekend's shooting at a disc golf tournament that critically injured one man. (Source: KCTV)
By Greg Payne and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A man followed a group of four disc golfers at a tournament Saturday before pulling out a gun and shooting one of them, according to police.

The victim, identified as Jake Riley, is in the hospital with serious injuries.

Osman Igal, 21, has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

The shooting happened on the first day of the Kansas City Flying Disc challenge. Police said Riley and three others were playing in the tournament when Igal, who was unknown to the group, approached them and began firing. Riley was hit.

Osman Igal (left), 21, has been charged in the shooting of Jake Riley (right).
Osman Igal (left), 21, has been charged in the shooting of Jake Riley (right).(Kansas City Police Department/GoFundMe)

According to a GoFundMe page started by his fiancé Cosette Spencer, doctors found holes in Riley’s lower abdominal area as well as a small fracture in his pelvis. Riley had a successful surgery on Monday, but he remains sedated and on a ventilator as of Wednesday.

On the page, Spencer wrote that Riley was shot in the back by a “random stranger” while playing in the tournament.

“While he is lucky to be alive, he has a long road to recovery ahead of him and will be off of work for some time,” Spencer wrote. “If you don’t know Jake, you sure will know his goofy personality after playing a round of golf with him.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 killed, 4 injured in boat collision in the Wilmington River, DNR investigates
5 killed, 4 injured in boat collision in the Wilmington River, witness describes the scene
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in downtown...
Ten people wounded in Charleston mass shooting
Victims in fatal boating collision in Wilmington River identified
Victims in fatal boating collision in Wilmington River identified
$25,000 dollars worth of birds are being euthanized on a farm in Toombs Co.
400-500 birds are being euthanized in Toombs Co.
Light bar of a marked Louisville Metro Police Department unit.
Two men charged after abducting and assaulting a teenager

Latest News

FILE - Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks during a Tribal Nations Summit during Native...
US Interior Secretary Haaland tests positive for COVID-19
Savannah Chatham County School board approves their tentative budget
Savannah Chatham County School board approves their tentative budget
2 teens shot in drug deal gone wrong
2 teens shot in drug deal gone wrong
Police Chief Pete Arredondo is not cooperating with the Texas elementary school shooting...
Uvalde school police chief says he’s still cooperating
A man walks next to heavily damaged buildings and destroyed cars following Russian attacks in...
US and Germany agree to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine