No injuries reported after a bus tipped over in Chatham Co.

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A bus with “Griggs for Congress” painted on it has tipped over near Southbridge Boulevard and Hunter Lane.

Emergency crews on the scene say everyone is ok and they are working to clear the road while making sure to be careful for any spilled fuel.

WTOC will continue to keep you updated on any new developments.

