No injuries reported after a bus tipped over in Chatham Co.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A bus with “Griggs for Congress” painted on it has tipped over near Southbridge Boulevard and Hunter Lane.

Emergency crews on the scene say everyone is ok and they are working to clear the road while making sure to be careful for any spilled fuel.

