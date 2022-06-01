Sky Cams
Patchy fog possible for your morning commute, warmer and drier this afternoon

By Andrew Gorton
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:16 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Patchy fog is possible once again Wednesday morning with temperatures in the mid 60s to about 70 degrees at daybreak.

Inland communities have the best chance of experiencing fog at daybreak. Temperatures quickly warm to the upper 80s by noon with highs in the lower 90s Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday Tybee Tides: 1.1′ 4:19AM I 6.6′ 10:10AM I 1.1′ 4:15PM

Wednesday will be drier compared to the start of the week, with just a slight chance for an isolated storm or two during the midafternoon. Calm weather will be around during the evening.

Above average temperatures continue to build in on Thursday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 90s along with a very low-end chance for rain.

At the end of the week, we will be watching for a front to move in that will increase rain chances on Friday afternoon and evening. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms remain in the forecast on Saturday. Highs this weekend will be a bit cooler, with temperatures only reaching the mid 80s.

We are also watching for the potential of a tropical low-pressure system that could pass off to our south late this weekend going into early next week. There is a lot of uncertainty, but even if no rain accompanied this system for us, we could see an increased risk of rip currents, wave heights and higher tides Sunday into early next week.

Stay tuned for updates!

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

