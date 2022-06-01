Savannah Chatham County Public School System board approves proposal over new bell times

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Chatham County Public School System is changing bell times at several schools to resolve transportation and bus issues.

That proposal was approved by the Chatham County School Board earlier today by a vote of 5 to 2. The board hopes these new times will alleviate the issues created by a bus driver shortage.

The transportation department says they currently have only 222 active drivers to cover 220 routes everyday, down from 328 drivers in 2019. They say these changes will help the transportation department be more efficient with the buses and drivers they have available.

The plan pushes up the bell time at Godley Station K -8 45 minutes to 7:30-2:30, and push back bell times at New Hampstead K-8 and Rice Creek K-8 to 8:40-3:40 and 9:00-4:00 respectively.

It would also put all elementary schools on a singular bell time with school starting at 9:15 a.m. Board members in favor say they know that’s a late start for kids and working parents, but add they feel it’s the best way to address the issues they’re facing.

Dr. Dionne Hoskins-Brown said, “we simply don’t have bus drivers. We just don’t have bus drivers. This is not driven by anything besides that human resource issue. I feel like it will not be convenient for the after care either but I suspect that they will follow the resources and they will adjust to the schedules of their clients. At least I would hope that they would do so.”

Changes to bell times are listed below:

