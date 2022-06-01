Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Savannah Chatham County Public School System board approves proposal over new bell times

By Jake Wallace
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Chatham County Public School System is changing bell times at several schools to resolve transportation and bus issues.

That proposal was approved by the Chatham County School Board earlier today by a vote of 5 to 2. The board hopes these new times will alleviate the issues created by a bus driver shortage.

The transportation department says they currently have only 222 active drivers to cover 220 routes everyday, down from 328 drivers in 2019. They say these changes will help the transportation department be more efficient with the buses and drivers they have available.

The plan pushes up the bell time at Godley Station K -8 45 minutes to 7:30-2:30, and push back bell times at New Hampstead K-8 and Rice Creek K-8 to 8:40-3:40 and 9:00-4:00 respectively.

It would also put all elementary schools on a singular bell time with school starting at 9:15 a.m. Board members in favor say they know that’s a late start for kids and working parents, but add they feel it’s the best way to address the issues they’re facing.

Dr. Dionne Hoskins-Brown said, “we simply don’t have bus drivers. We just don’t have bus drivers. This is not driven by anything besides that human resource issue. I feel like it will not be convenient for the after care either but I suspect that they will follow the resources and they will adjust to the schedules of their clients. At least I would hope that they would do so.”

Changes to bell times are listed below:

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 killed, 4 injured in boat collision in the Wilmington River, DNR investigates
5 killed, 4 injured in boat collision in the Wilmington River, witness describes the scene
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in downtown...
Ten people wounded in Charleston mass shooting
Victims in fatal boating collision in Wilmington River identified
Victims in fatal boating collision in Wilmington River identified
$25,000 dollars worth of birds are being euthanized on a farm in Toombs Co.
400-500 birds are being euthanized in Toombs Co.
Light bar of a marked Louisville Metro Police Department unit.
Two men charged after abducting and assaulting a teenager

Latest News

Residents react to potential avian influenza case in Toombs Co.
Residents react to potential avian influenza case in Toombs Co.
81-year-old Georgia deputy arrested for rape
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
Man steals over $300,000 from ten veterans
Hurricane season
Are you prepared for Hurricane season?