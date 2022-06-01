Savannah Chatham County School board approves their tentative budget

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Chatham County School Board approved their tentative budget for the upcoming fiscal year but changes could still be coming, including a new $15 minimum wage.

The board saw the latest proposed budget during their informal meeting Wednesday morning including pay scale changes that included raises for all employees.

That proposed budget includes a 0.5 mill rollback and pay scale changes that include raises for all SCCPSS employees.

But board members also argued for that $15 minimum wage for the lowest earners in the school board. During this afternoon’s formal board meeting, chief financial officer Larry Jackson told the board he believes that is possible...

Cornelia Hall said, “either we are doing very well and can afford to pay our people what they need to do the work that most of us do not want to do or we’re not doing well and we need to work on building our resources more.”

SCCPSS chief financial advisor Larry Jackson said, “we do have a solution to get to that fair minimum wage that was discussed this morning. We’re going to get that to the superintendent before this week is over and to the board members to share it with you, how we’re going to get there. We can do that within the 0.5 mill rollback and make sure we do something fair for our staff to get them to that fair minimum wage that was requested by board members.”

The school board will vote to approve the final budget during their meeting on June 22.

