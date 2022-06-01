S.C. Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program returns

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program is back up and running in South Carolina. It provides fresh fruits and vegetables to some of the most vulnerable in our community.

The program is a seasonal USDA grant program that provides seniors with access to fruits and vegetables from local farmers’ markets and is designed to increase awareness and use of community markets.

Eligible seniors can complete an in-person application at an approved location.

Once approved, you will receive the programs checks at the same location. In our area locations include the Farmers Market at Coastal the Discovery Museum on Hilton Head Island.

There are also locations at the farmers markets in Bluffton and Port Royal - as well as a roadside location at Otis Daise Farms.

To be eligible for the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program you must be:

60 years old or older on the date of the application

Reside in one of the 46 participating counties

Total household income cannot exceed 85 percent of the federal poverty income limits

If you are eligible, you will get five vouchers each worth $5.

Here are a list of different locations and times.

FARMERS MARKET AT COASTAL DISCOVERY MUSEUM-70 Honey Horn Drive, Hilton Head Island January – December - Tuesday • 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

FARMERS MARKET OF BLUFFTON- 68 Boundry Street, Bluffton March – October - Thursday - 12p.m. – 5 p.m.

OTIS DAISE FARMS - 736 Sea Island Parkway, Beaufort June – October • Sundays • 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday – Saturday • 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

