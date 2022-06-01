Sky Cams
Senior Citizens, Inc. annual fan drive held Wednesday(WTOC)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Senior Citizens, Inc. kicked off its annual fan drive Wednesday.

The effort helps protect seniors from the heat as we head into summer.

To qualify, seniors must be 65 years or older and have a low income.

Fans will be distributed Mondays through Thursdays between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The organization says they’ve done this drive for about 20 years.

President Patti Lyons says they want to make sure older adults who need fans in Savannah’s hot summers can stay cool and safe.

“For older adults, they’re already struggling to keep their temperature moderated, because your skin gets a little thinner, and you’re much more susceptible to weather changes, so this is really critical. A fan can be the difference between somebody being able to stay at home, or somebody that’s had to go to the hospital because they’ve had a heat stroke.”

