Shooting leaves woman dead in Burton

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A 35-year-old woman is dead after a shooting in Beaufort County Tuesday.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of Broad River Blvd in Burton shortly before midnight.

When deputies arrived, they secured the scene for EMS to respond, and the victim was located inside a car.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s office identified the woman as Amber Doray.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone who has information is encouraged to contact Staff Sergeant Todd Duncan at 843-255-3418 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.

