Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Tulsa police: Multiple people shot at medical building

Tulsa police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said the suspect is dead following the incident Wednesday.
Tulsa police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said the suspect is dead following the incident Wednesday.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Oklahoma (AP) — Tulsa police captain: 3 people killed during shooting at medical building, shooter also dead.

THIS IS AN AP BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s previous story follows below.

TULSA, Oklahoma (AP) — A police captain says multiple people have been shot at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus and “some unfortunately were killed.”

Tulsa police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said the suspect “is down” following the incident Wednesday. St. Francis Health System locked down its campus Wednesday afternoon because of the situation at the Natalie Medical Building.

The Natalie building houses an outpatient surgery center and a breast health center.

Aerial footage from a TV helicopter appeared to show first responders wheeling someone on a stretcher away from the hospital building.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 killed, 4 injured in boat collision in the Wilmington River, DNR investigates
5 killed, 4 injured in boat collision in the Wilmington River, witness describes the scene
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in downtown...
Ten people wounded in Charleston mass shooting
Victims in fatal boating collision in Wilmington River identified
Victims in fatal boating collision in Wilmington River identified
$25,000 dollars worth of birds are being euthanized on a farm in Toombs Co.
400-500 birds are being euthanized in Toombs Co.
Light bar of a marked Louisville Metro Police Department unit.
Two men charged after abducting and assaulting a teenager

Latest News

FILE - In this July 8, 2014 file photo, an Everest Institute sign is seen in an office building...
Former Corinthian students get federal student debt erased
A man walks next to heavily damaged buildings and destroyed cars following Russian attacks in...
US and Germany agree to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg testifies during the...
Sheryl Sandberg, No. 2 executive at Facebook parent company, is stepping down
FILE - Bart Bryant watches his tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the...
Pro golfer Bart Bryant killed in vehicle accident in Florida