Two girls injured after shooting in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort Police are investigating a double shooting that left two teens injured.

The shooting happened at the Salvation Army parking lot on North Street Tuesday night.

When officers arrived on the scene, they heard gunshots.

A car and two people then took off.

When police pulled the car over, they found four teenage girls inside.

Two of them were shot in the arm and taken to the hospital.

Investigators say the girls went to the parking lot for a drug deal.

They say two men armed with guns met them, demanded money, and started shooting at the car when they took off -striking two of the girls.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.