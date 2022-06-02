Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Arrest made in E. Anderson Street shooting

Source: WTOC
Source: WTOC
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An arrest has been made following a shooting on E. Anderson Street in Savannah on Thursday, June 2.

Detectives with the Savannah Police Department have arrested 79 year old Nathaniel Hill on charges of aggravated assault.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of E. Anderson Street at around 3 a.m. Thursday where they found a man suffering from gun shot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Hill has been booked into the Chatham County jail. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Crime Tip Line at (912) 525-3124.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 killed, 4 injured in boat collision in the Wilmington River, DNR investigates
5 killed, 4 injured in boat collision in the Wilmington River, witness describes the scene
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
$25,000 dollars worth of birds are being euthanized on a farm in Toombs Co.
400-500 birds are being euthanized in Toombs Co.
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Smoking ban begins on Tybee Island Wednesday
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in downtown...
Ten people wounded in Charleston mass shooting

Latest News

Businesses to see more visitors for the NCAA Baseball Regional this weekend
Businesses to see more visitors for the NCAA Baseball Regional this weekend
Harmony at Savannah resident reads letter from Pen Pal
Local seniors making new Pen Pals
Protecting sea turtle nests on Tybee Island
Protecting sea turtle nests on Tybee Island
Liberty County YMCA has a new program to make the pool more accessible
Liberty County YMCA has a new program to make the pool more accessible