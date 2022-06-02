Arrest made in E. Anderson Street shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An arrest has been made following a shooting on E. Anderson Street in Savannah on Thursday, June 2.

Detectives with the Savannah Police Department have arrested 79 year old Nathaniel Hill on charges of aggravated assault.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of E. Anderson Street at around 3 a.m. Thursday where they found a man suffering from gun shot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Hill has been booked into the Chatham County jail. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Crime Tip Line at (912) 525-3124.

