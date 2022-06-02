Avian Influenza found in Toombs County

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal & Plant Health Inspection Service have confirmed Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Toombs County.

It the first confirmation of HPAI in Georgia. It was found in a backyard flock in the county.

The owners of the flock reported sick birds and an increased rate of mortality. Samples taken on May 29 were tested for the presence of H5N1 avian influenza virus.

Avian influenza does not pose a risk to the food supply, and no affected animals entered the food chain.

The risk of human infection with avian influenza is very low.

Poultry flock owners are asked to observe their birds and report a sudden increase in the number of sick birds or bird deaths to the Avian Influenza Hotline at 770-766-6850.

