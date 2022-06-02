Businesses to see more visitors for the NCAA Baseball Regional this weekend

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Restaurants around Statesboro could be busier than usual this weekend as potentially thousands of college baseball fans come to Statesboro.

Servers at Sugar Magnolia and other places around town hope to see more customers as Georgia Southern hosts one of 16 NCAA baseball regionals.

“We heard about it at the beginning of the week and regrouped to figure out what’s gonna hit us and what’s not,” said Carolina Joyner.

The Eagles host three teams - Notre Dame, Texas Tech, and UNC Greensboro. At Holiday Inn Express, the Notre Dame team waited in the lobby this morning to head to practice. The manager say Statesboro’s 1,100 hotel rooms filled up quickly in what’s usually a slow time of the summer.

“You have graduation in May, which was a very busy month. But June doesn’t really get going until mid-June. So this is a perfect opportunity,” said Ted Hasbrouck.

He also says local hotels have seen more business this summer from extended stay customers, which is why remaining rooms filled up so quickly. Local businesses hope they can give all the visitors a good experience.

