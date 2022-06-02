City council meeting gives updates to new developments in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - With all of the new development happening around Hinesville, this week’s city council meeting started off with an update on the timelines of some of those projects.

There are four major projects in the works in the city: Bradwell Park, Krebs Park, a new fire station, and the Small Business Incubator.

All of these are in different phases of construction, with Bradwell Park, in the heart of downtown Hinesville, being the closest to completion. It’s expected to open sometime this month.

Next, Krebs Park on the southside of town is expected to be completed in October. A target date for the Small Business Incubator is currently set for the beginning of 2023.

Lastly, the fire station, which is constructed in phases, is expected to be finished by July 2023. City officials say the city has faced roadblocks to construction due to pandemic-related supply chain issues, but that they’re confident in the progress they’ve made.

“The concepts and the budget for us started in 2017, 2018. Construction prices have almost doubled since that time. So, it’s been a challenge to overcome that. Fortunately, we’ve been able to work with our partners,” said assistant city manager Ryan Arnold.

Officials say construction on Bradwell Park could be completed as soon as June 8th

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.