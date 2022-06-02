Sky Cams
Hot afternoon without much rain

By Andrew Gorton
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good Thursday morning!

Temperatures are starting out in the mid to upper 60s for inland communities with a bit of patchy fog around. We’ll remain mostly dry, similar to Wednesday, as temperatures climb to about 90 degrees already at noon.

This will be our warmest day of the week, with inland highs in the mid 90s under mostly clear skies. There will be a southerly wind at about 10 miles per hour during the afternoon, which will bring in just a little relief from the heat.

Thursday Tybee Tides: 1.3′ 4:55AM I 6.6′ 10:49AM I 1.3′ 4:53PM

Friday starts out dry with afternoon highs reaching the lower 90s during the afternoon. A cold front will then move in during the afternoon and evening, bringing in our next best chance for showers and thunderstorms. One or two of these storms could be severe, with the main threat being damaging wind. Be mindful of this if you have evening plans, especially along the coast.

This front will stall offshore on Saturday, combined with the sea breeze, that will enhance our rain chances again Saturday afternoon. This setup will give us a bit of relief from the heat, with afternoon highs this weekend back in the mid to upper 80s.

Tropical Update:

The chance for a Tropical Depression to develop continues to increase. This system could bring 4 to 8 inches of rain to the southern portion of Florida this weekend. As for the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, we could see a higher risk for rip currents Sunday and Monday along with the chance for minor coastal flooding.

