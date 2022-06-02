I-95/I-16 interchange planned to be complete this year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Are you getting sick of the construction on I-95 and I-16? Good news, we are heading into the final phases of the massive project.

WTOC was able to get an exclusive look and update on the project at the construction site. The Georgia DOT says you will be able to drive on the new half turbine interchange by the end of this year. The $317 million project is still on budget.

The project will also include new collector-distributor lanes so there is no more of that merging on and off of the ramps.

The interchange will be the first portion of the project to open. The new lanes on I-16 going from I-95 to 516 will take longer to complete, they are still working on adding additional lanes to make 3 lanes in each direction.

They anticipate all new lanes along I-16 will be open by the end of 2023, of course all of this is weather dependent, especially as we are now in hurricane season.

“That is a daily concern of ours with weather and getting our folks out from the coast if that is necessary so that would certainly slow down things in regards to construction but there is a plan in place to get our folks evacuated from the coast if need be and back in,” said Ann Purcell, the Georgia DOT 1st Congressional District Board Member.

As a part of the project, G-DOT is rebuilding several bridges along I-16. The DOT have announced a new long term closure on a portion of Tremont Road between Telfair Road and Safety First Road. Weather depending, they plan to shut it down tomorrow and will remain closed for about a year, until May 31 of 2023.

As work gets complete they plan to open up as many portions as possible, the very first one is the interchange at I-16 and 95 but until then, take it slow in those construction zones and be prepared for those lane closures to continue.

Here is a full list of closures this week:

DAYTIME CLOSURES

Tuesday, May 31, through Saturday, June 4, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Daily) Intermittent right and left lane closures at the following locations

I-16 westbound from the I-16/I-516 Interchange (MP 164) to the I-16/I-95 Interchange (MP 157)

Tuesday, May 31, through Saturday, June 4, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Daily)Intermittent right and left lane closures at the following locations

I-16 eastbound from the I-16/I-95 Interchange (MP 157) to I-16/I-516 Interchange (MP 164)

Tuesday, May 31, through Saturday, June 4, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Daily)Intermittent right and left lane closures at the following locations

I-516 westbound at the I-16 Interchange from MP 5 to MP 6

I-516 eastbound at the I-16 Interchange from MP 6 to MP 5

OVERNIGHT CLOSURESTuesday, May 31, through Saturday, June 4, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.Intermittent right and left lane closures at the following locations

I-16 westbound from the I-16/I-516 Interchange (MP 164) to the I-16/I-95 Interchange (MP 157)

I-16 eastbound from the I-16/I-95 Interchange (MP 157) to the I-16/I-516 Interchange (MP 164)

Tuesday, May 31, through Saturday, June 4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.Double lane closures at the following locations

I-95 northbound @ I-16 overpass (MP 98 to MP 100)

I-95 southbound @ I-16 overpass (MP 101 to MP 98)

