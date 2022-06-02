Liberty County YMCA has a new program to make the pool more accessible

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The new adaptive aquatics program at the Liberty County YMCA is making the pool more accessible to everyone this summer.

For many kids, and adults too, the pool is the best place to cool off this summer. But, for children with special needs, that can become complicated.

The chairman of the Liberty County YMCA board, Layton Gilroy, said, “they can’t enjoy a pool, like most other children can enjoy. So, our thought process was if we could have a wheelchair that went into the water, these kids could also enjoy the water.”

So, the YMCA partnered with the Liberty County Kiwanis Club to bring these aquatic wheelchairs to Hinesville… breaking down a major barrier to accessibility.

“This resource really opens up a lot of possibilities for families who don’t typically have the access you or I might have,” said Kate Velez, the aquatics coordinator.

And the YMCA quickly found multiple uses for them.

“People who have had surgery, kneecap replacements, legs, hips, back, the wheelchairs are also for aquatic therapy. From there, it turned into the soldiers at the VA could also use these chairs.”

Gilroy says this keeps area veterans from driving several hours away for a similar aquatic therapy treatment.

“By the use of the chairs, we can now aquatics therapy to wheelchair bound patients and people that are unable to do that on their own. So, we’re able to open up a whole new avenue of aquatics therapy.”

Velez says the lifeguards are certified to get the chairs in and out of the water, making this service available whenever the pool is open.

The YMCA also offers membership scholarships. If you’re interested, click here.

