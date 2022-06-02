Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Liberty County YMCA has a new program to make the pool more accessible

Liberty County YMCA has a new program to make the pool more accessible
Liberty County YMCA has a new program to make the pool more accessible(WTOC)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The new adaptive aquatics program at the Liberty County YMCA is making the pool more accessible to everyone this summer.

For many kids, and adults too, the pool is the best place to cool off this summer. But, for children with special needs, that can become complicated.

The chairman of the Liberty County YMCA board, Layton Gilroy, said, “they can’t enjoy a pool, like most other children can enjoy. So, our thought process was if we could have a wheelchair that went into the water, these kids could also enjoy the water.”

So, the YMCA partnered with the Liberty County Kiwanis Club to bring these aquatic wheelchairs to Hinesville… breaking down a major barrier to accessibility.

“This resource really opens up a lot of possibilities for families who don’t typically have the access you or I might have,” said Kate Velez, the aquatics coordinator.

And the YMCA quickly found multiple uses for them.

“People who have had surgery, kneecap replacements, legs, hips, back, the wheelchairs are also for aquatic therapy. From there, it turned into the soldiers at the VA could also use these chairs.”

Gilroy says this keeps area veterans from driving several hours away for a similar aquatic therapy treatment.

“By the use of the chairs, we can now aquatics therapy to wheelchair bound patients and people that are unable to do that on their own. So, we’re able to open up a whole new avenue of aquatics therapy.”

Velez says the lifeguards are certified to get the chairs in and out of the water, making this service available whenever the pool is open.

The YMCA also offers membership scholarships. If you’re interested, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 killed, 4 injured in boat collision in the Wilmington River, DNR investigates
5 killed, 4 injured in boat collision in the Wilmington River, witness describes the scene
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
$25,000 dollars worth of birds are being euthanized on a farm in Toombs Co.
400-500 birds are being euthanized in Toombs Co.
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Smoking ban begins on Tybee Island Wednesday
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in downtown...
Ten people wounded in Charleston mass shooting

Latest News

Businesses to see more visitors for the NCAA Baseball Regional this weekend
Businesses to see more visitors for the NCAA Baseball Regional this weekend
Source: WTOC
Arrest made in E. Anderson Street shooting
Harmony at Savannah resident reads letter from Pen Pal
Local seniors making new Pen Pals
Protecting sea turtle nests on Tybee Island
Protecting sea turtle nests on Tybee Island