Local seniors making new Pen Pals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a bit of a lost art form, writing and sending letters.

But one local organization is trying to change that and connect our local seniors with people across the world.

“Oh, you just hold it and you can read it again and again and again. It’s a tangible thing that you can have forever. A letter is best,” said 86-year-old Anita Winslow Butler.

A simple letter, that could help solve a serious problem.

“A lot of residents have family that aren’t here locally in Savannah or who can’t come by often. Obviously with the pandemic there was a lot of that,” said Harmony at Savannah director of sales and marketing Jessica Schroyer.

A problem Home Instead is hoping to fix.

“It’s a fantastic way of getting to know someone you wouldn’t normally interact with,” said Home Instead client care coordinator Naysa Scott.

Residents at the Harmony at Savannah getting to make some new friends Thursday.

“She sounds like a really lovely girl. Her name is Hannah and I’m looking forward to getting to know more about her,” said Winslow Butler.

“Well I’ve learned we have a lot in common, she loves classical music; I love classical music,” said fellow Harmony resident John Tidwell.

These new friends, Pen Pals from all over the world.

Connecting in a way many just don’t take the time to do anymore…a way that just means a little more.

“More than just pushing on an email or something like that. I’d like to see it be a little warmer, a little deeper and I think it can be done,” said Tidwell.

Learning about those who are different than yourself.

“I’ll be 94 years old. I don’t think she’s quite 94 yet,” Tidwell joked.

Uncovering the adventure within each new letter.

“Well, you’ll never know what will happen and that’s the fun part of it. It’s a surprise when you open up a letter from someone and you’re learning about them, their experiences. It just opens your own world,” said Winslow Butler.

If you’d like to join Home Instead and find a Pen Pal of your own just click here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.