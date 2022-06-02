Protecting sea turtle nests on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Volunteers with Tybee Island’s sea turtle project say they’re on track to have a record-breaking season!

There have been 6 nests found since turtle season started in May. As the season goes on people will see more roped off areas scattered up and down the beach.

Chantal Audran with the Tybee Island Marine Science Center says there’s also been 6 false crawls which is when a turtle will crawl out but not make a nest and crawl back into the water. Audran says this indicates that there’s a lot of turtle activity.

The loggerhead turtle moms will make their way up into the sand at night, so Audran says people need to keep the beach clear of obstacles. When you pack up for the day she says to fill any holes you dug, don’t leave litter behind, and knock down any sandcastles.

After 9 p.m. it’s lights off on the beach and if you do take a night-time, walk don’t use a flashlight. Audran says sea turtles don’t have great eyesight, so any light can disorient them. It’s also important to not step on or dig up the area marked off.

“There’s 100 to 125 eggs in there doing their job and their growing, so we want to give them that space to do so. Then in about 50 to 70 days they’re going to hatch out of there and do the biggest job of all, try to get to the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.”

Last year, there were a total of 17 nests on Tybee. Audran says they’re on track to have 20 or more. Statewide, already this season, Audran says there’s more than 1,000 nests.

