Remembering Robert Stephen Chauncey following a tragic boat accident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC talking to the family of one of the victims in the tragic boat accident on the Wilmington River.

37 year old Robert Stephen Chauncey was in of the two boats that collided. He wasn’t in the boat with the Leffler family.

Stephen, as his family called him, was originally from Wilmington, North Carolina, but lived in Savannah.

He was a highly decorated retired U.S. Army Veteran who served multiple tours in Afghanistan. He retired as a Chief Warrant Officer 3 (CW3), and served our country for 16 years. He leaves behind his three-year-old daughter.

The Chauncey family is asking for privacy at this time. They are asking for prayers for healing for all involved in this tragic accident. They will share more about their son soon, including information about upcoming services. They say they appreciate the community’s support.

