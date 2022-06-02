Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Remembering Robert Stephen Chauncey following a tragic boat accident

Remembering Robert Stephen Chauncey following a tragic boat accident
Remembering Robert Stephen Chauncey following a tragic boat accident(WTOC)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC talking to the family of one of the victims in the tragic boat accident on the Wilmington River.

37 year old Robert Stephen Chauncey was in of the two boats that collided. He wasn’t in the boat with the Leffler family.

Stephen, as his family called him, was originally from Wilmington, North Carolina, but lived in Savannah.

He was a highly decorated retired U.S. Army Veteran who served multiple tours in Afghanistan. He retired as a Chief Warrant Officer 3 (CW3), and served our country for 16 years. He leaves behind his three-year-old daughter.

The Chauncey family is asking for privacy at this time. They are asking for prayers for healing for all involved in this tragic accident. They will share more about their son soon, including information about upcoming services. They say they appreciate the community’s support.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 killed, 4 injured in boat collision in the Wilmington River, DNR investigates
5 killed, 4 injured in boat collision in the Wilmington River, witness describes the scene
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
$25,000 dollars worth of birds are being euthanized on a farm in Toombs Co.
400-500 birds are being euthanized in Toombs Co.
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Smoking ban begins on Tybee Island Wednesday
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in downtown...
Ten people wounded in Charleston mass shooting

Latest News

THE News at 5
Avian Influenza found in Toombs County
THE News at 4:30
Businesses to see more visitors for the NCAA Baseball Regional this weekend
Avian Influenza found in Toombs County
THE News at 4
Protecting sea turtle nests on Tybee Island