Savannah-area nonprofit files ethics complaint against Savannah alderwoman

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is digging through a recently filed ethics complaint, lodged by a Savannah-area nonprofit, against Savannah Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter.

The Clerk of Council officially received the complaint from Family Promise of the Coastal Empire Wednesday, and stems from statements Gibson-Carter made about the nonprofit during a Council work shop and regular meeting last month.

WTOC looked over the complaint, and spoke with Alderwoman Gibson-Carter about the latest ethics complaint she faces.

The formal complaint was sent into the Clerk of Council yesterday afternoon by the executive director of Family Promise, on behalf of their Board of Directors, staff, volunteers and clients.

The formal complaint addresses statements Gibson-Carter made during those May 12th meetings, calling them “false, disparaging, and defamatory attacks against Family Promise.”

The complaint states the attacks by the Alderwoman have been made publicly by her for over a year though, during other council meetings and on social media.

One example was this statement made by Gibson-Carter during the May 12th work shop.

“It seems to be that Family Promise is a favorite of the nonprofits, that are often highlighted in terms of recipient funds. However, I don’t know that there’s been one time when I’ve made a referral that a family has been supported, either because of a capacity issue, or I don’t get a response as to why.”

Alderwoman Gibson-Carter gave a specific example to prove her point.

“I have a request from a citizen that came in just after midnight on April 7th of a 33-year old woman...” said Gibson Carter.

Gibson-Carter said that woman and her four children were in need of immediate assistance, and didn’t get it.

The day after the council meeting, Family Promise did some digging and found the woman and her children had actually made arrangements to stay in a family home before Gibson-Carter highlighted their supposed plight during the council meeting.

“Sean, I said what I said, I meant what I said, and I stand by what I said. I offered a critique and I gave an assessment, and I gave a report of what was happening with constituents who reached out to me.”

In their ethics complaint, Family Promise says the “false and defamatory actions and baseless accusations of Alderwoman Gibson-Carter seek to damage that reputation and adversely affect our families and their connection to our organization.”

Alderwoman Gibson-Carter said the assessment of her statements are unfortunate, pinning Family Promise Executive Director Katrina Bostick as the driving force behind the complaint.

“One of the other claims in this ethics complaint is that I’m hurting the organization’s reputation somehow. But you tell me, Sean, what is now more visible and will be heard more about Family Promise...than right now when you all air this tonight,” said Gibson-Carter, referring to this story airing Thursday night.

At the end of the complaint, Family Promise says they “are requesting an immediate stop of all listed activities. In addition, we are requesting written confirmation that all activities will stop. If this defamatory conduct continues, we are prepared to take further action including relief through the court system if necessary.”

Thursday afternoon, the Board of Directors for Family Promise issued an additional statement, saying:

“Family Promise of the Coastal Empire is committed to working with community partners, faith-based partners, other nonprofit agencies, as well as community leaders to help address issues relating to homelessness. We are even more committed to offering help, hope, and hospitality to homeless families within Chatham, Effingham, and Bryan Counties.

The staff at Family Promise of the Coastal Empire strives every day to ensure that when families and individuals are referred to us for aid, directly or indirectly, that we provide them with the assistance that they are eligible to receive. We strive to ensure that every household that is eligible for assistance is helped or referred to other entities that may meet their needs. We continuously strive to help and work with and not against any community partner.

As it relates to the ethical complaint filed with the City of Savannah’s Clerk of Council, there will be no direct statements relating to the complaint that unfortunately had to be filed concerning disparaging remarks made about our organization. We stand on what has been filed with the City Clerk. Our only goal as tri-county organizations is ensuring that our families are helped in their most desperate times and that our reputation as an established organization is protected.

As we move towards our 25th anniversary in the Greater Savannah Area, our focus is to continue the proven work we have provided to the families in Savannah and in Chatham, Effingham, and Bryan Counties.

We are committed to combat homelessness through working in unison with our community partners, faith-based partners, nonprofits, and community leaders in the Greater Savannah Area.”

