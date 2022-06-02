Savannah Technical College and Savannah Culinary Institute announce new location downtown

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Technical College and Savannah Culinary Institute announced a new location in the heart of downtown Savannah today.

The location on West Bay Street will give culinary students hands-on practice serving real customers in the heart of Savannah’s historic district.

The upper floors will have classroom and instructional space.

The school says it will help both students and the local hospitality industry by getting students work-ready before they graduate.

Gearry Caudell, the Culinary Arts Department Chair at the Savannah Culinary Institute, said, “I think what we’re excited about with this building. This is going to help to compliment our downtown facility with our main campus. Our main campus will have all of our beginner students, so they’ll be learning all those introductory fundamental skills, and then our intermediate advanced students will be here to be interacting with the with the clientele.”

