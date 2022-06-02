WIC relaxes rules on infant formula as shortage continues

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Children under the age of six months rely solely on breastmilk or formula for nutrition. There is no substitute. When the infant formula shortage hit, it hit low-income families in Georgia even harder.

Just this week, the parents of those children now have an expanded list of formula options until the shortage ends.

“Families were really struggling to find formula.”

The stories of parents and providers struggling to find infant formula reached a critical point in Georgia about two weeks ago.

Callan Wells, with the Georgia Early Education Alliance for Ready Students, said, “these early Head Start directors reported that there was definitely a big struggle in rural areas especially in the counties around Chatham, Bryan, Camden, even Glynn, Liberty and specifically Enfamil which was the Mead Johnson formula.”

Mead Johnson is one of the main manufacturers of infant formula in the U.S.

And the Enfamil brand formula it makes is the only option for the nearly 60,000 infants enrolled in Georgia in the federal program Women Infant and Children, knowns as WIC.

The child advocates, who are part of a WIC work group in Georgia, came together last week to urge state leaders to apply for a U.S.D.A waiver.

The waiver expanded the list of formula options parents can buy for their babies.

“So they wouldn’t need a doctor’s note or prescription to purchase a different brand,” said Kelcie Silvo with Voices for Georgia’s Children.

Not only that, the state health department relaxed the rules that require WIC participants to buy formula in bulk.

“So that families can purchase formula one at a time, as they are able to find them which was another big support for families who are struggling to find formula in bulk.”

State health officials are in contact with Mead Johnson so they can prioritize restocking the shelves in counties hit the hardest.

The Coastal Health District said as of yesterday, the baby formula waivers are in effect for WIC participants.

While it’s too early to tell what kind of an impact they might have, health officials say they’ve seen an increase of formula on the shelves at certain retailers.



