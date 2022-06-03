15 year old arrested in connection with a shooting in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - Beaufort Police have arrested a 15 year old girl in connection with a shooting that injured two teens Tuesday.

Police are not identifying the suspect, but say she is charged with attempted murder and armed robbery.

The charges comes after officers were called to the Salvation Army on North Street to what they say started as a drug deal.

The teens who were injured are expected to be okay.

Investigators say they’re looking for two other persons of interest that are juveniles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Josh Dowling at 843-322-7950 or call the anonymous tip line at 843-322-7938.

