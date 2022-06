CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is searching for a 15 month old child.

August Washington was last seen at the Murphy’s Express on Pooler Parkway after a car accident near Costco.

The child was with 33 year old Tyquell Washington.

If you have any information, call 911.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.