Darien sees a rise in vandalism

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Darien has experienced a recent uptick in vandalism around town both on private and city property.

Darien Mayor Hugh “Bubba” Hodge says in total, someone has vandalized four signs and a bridge leading to a barrier island in McIntosh County. Hodge says the city is now offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that could lead to finding whoever is responsible for the damages.

Hodge also says this is out of character for his city.

“A lot of money and time has been put into making it look good. To have someone come by and just, for no apparent reason, mess it up and deface it, it’s kind of heartbreaking.”

Hodge says you can report information anonymously if you choose.

If you have any information about these incidents, you’re asked to contact city hall or the Darien Police Department.

