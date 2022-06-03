Events to end gun violence happening this weekend in Savannah & Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Gun violence in the US is a topic that is on the forefront of American’s minds across the country.

A new event in Franklin Square this weekend will invited survivors of gun violence to take a gun and transform it into a functioning garden tool with help from a blacksmith.

This is all part of the ‘Beating Guns’ initiative by activist and faith leader, Shane Claiborne. He will be at the event this weekend hosted by the Savannah Alliance of Pastors. The event will start at First African Baptist Church with a keynote address from Rev. Sharon Risher, whose family was killed in the 2015 Emanuel Church mass shooting in Charleston. Then the group will move to Franklin square to hear from survivors and the transforming guns to tools. Organizers say they hope this event not only honors the gun violence victims but supports the survivors.

“To begin to really do something, we are praying, yes, we are praying, planning and now we are also acting, we are reaching out to the least and last as if people do not care about them. We want everyone in our community to know we care, we love and we want to help meet their needs,” said Thurmond N. Tillman, the pastor at First African Baptist Church.

Anyone is welcome to this community-wide event, supporting gun violence prevention awareness. It’s happening on Saturday from 1-2:30 p.m. starting at the First African Baptist Church and continuing out to Franklin Square. This event will happen rain or shine.

Local leaders will also be out here during the event and hope everyone from all aspects of the community comes together. There will also be grief counselors on site to talk after the event to talk during this emotional day.

Faith leaders from Asbury Memorial Church in Savannah are just some involved, this is an issue close to them as they always put up their ribbons for a reason. Each ribbon honors victims of gun violence that were killed in Savannah. There are 19 already this year, which is almost double the amount they had last year at this time.

“This has to be important for you, this could be your children, your grandchildren, your great-grandchildren. It is ruining our country, we’ve got to do something about it, please make it a priority for you,” said Billy Hester the Senior Minister at Asbury Memorial Church.

The Savannah Alliance of Pastors everyone will come out and join in the movement to create awareness this weekend. “Bring a sense of hope and unity when church and government and other non profits come together, amazing things can happen in this community,” said Rev. Claire Marich, the associate minister at Asbury Memorial Church.

They aren’t alone in this fight, the community of Bluffton is also he mom’s demand action group, the Lowcountry chapter, decided to rally the community together and join in the nationwide movement this weekend.

“Well it is sad that the timing seems to be fortunate because it is on everybody’s mind and now we are going to be out there demonstrating and trying to get people more aware and let them know there is an organization trying to deal with this,” said Richard Hammes, the Leader of Moms Demand Action in the Lowcountry.

Families who have been impacted will team up with the moms demand action group of the Lowcountry to raise awareness about gun violence. One of those parents is Dwon Fields Senior who lost his son Dwon Fields Junior to gun violence in March of 2021.He was an 18-year -old senior at Bluffton High School when he was killed.

That case is still going through the court system, but during this time, Fields wants to continue his son’s legacy. He said Dwon Fields Junior was always willing to help other people and know that he would be proud of the awareness his dad is creating to stop gun violence.

“We’re his voice and I am going to continue to be his voice and I am not going to stop until we get justice so whatever it takes I am willing to do and I know that I can’t do this by myself,” said Dwon Fields Sr.

Fields and his family will be at Saturday’s event and are asking for the community to come and join them. They will be set up outside of the government buildings along Bluffton Parkway at 11 a.m. on Saturday. They will be holding signs saying “We can end gun violence”

