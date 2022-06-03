Sky Cams
Hot afternoon with isolated storms

First Alert Weather
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday starts out dry with morning temperatures near 70 degrees and afternoon highs reaching the lower 90s.

A cold front will then move in during the afternoon and evening, bringing in our next best chance for showers and thunderstorms. One or two of these storms could be severe, with the main threat being damaging wind. Be mindful of this if you have evening plans.

Friday Tybee Tides: 1.4′ 5:31AM I 6.3′ 11:29AM I 1.5′ 5:31PM

This front will stall offshore on Saturday, combined with the sea breeze, that will enhance our rain chances again Saturday afternoon. This setup will give us a bit of relief from the heat, with afternoon highs this weekend back in the mid to upper 80s.

Rain chances are a bit lower on Sunday, which will be the better day to get those outdoor plans in. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, with breezy conditions around the coast.

After out weekend in the mid to upper 80s, 90s gradually build back in by the middle of the work week.

Tropical Update:

The system we have been watching near the Yucatan is now deemed Potential Tropical Cyclone One. This system could bring 4 to 8 inches of rain to the southern portion of Florida this weekend. As for the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, we could see a higher risk for rip currents Sunday and Monday along with the chance for minor coastal flooding.

