INTERVIEW: 7th annual Raising Hope Banquet benefiting Union Mission

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You can help those who are ready to get out of homelessness and help fund emergency housing programs at one of Union Mission’s biggest fundraisers of the year.

The Raising Hope banquet returns in-person for the first time in three years next Tuesday at the Savannah Convention Center.

WTOC spoke with the president and CEO, Michael Traynor, and board member, Bill Hunter, on how this event helps Union Mission care for Savannah’s homeless community

If you’re interested in buying tickets, click here.

