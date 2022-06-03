Neighborhood in Savannah on edge due to increase in crime

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah neighborhood is on edge because of one home on their block that’s become a crime hotspot, according to police.

Over the past month alone, Savannah Police have been called to a home on the southside 31 times for various reasons, from fights to thefts to reports of prowling. They’ve also recently made two arrests for outstanding warrants at the location.

“Police presence is here three, four, five times a day. They’re really good about showing up, but they are stuck between a rock and a hard spot,” said Boston Derst.

The home’s owner passed away several months ago, and neighbors say the woman’s grandson was living there too. According to another family member, who is legally in charge of the estate, the grandson allowed other people to move in, and now they’re refusing to leave.

According to the head of the estate, there’s nothing she can do until the current residents are evicted.

An eviction was posted last month, but appealed by those living in the Arlington Road home, so now that appeal goes before a judge in about a week and a half.

In the mean time, those who live on the block say until something is done, the quality of life for the normally quiet and peaceful street will suffer.

“We’ve got an elderly couple directly across the street that, they’re afraid to come outside. Kids can’t play on their front lawns, and that’s one of the things we love about this street is we have monthly gatherings. Everybody knows everybody, and we just want to see an end to it.”

Alderman Kurtis Purtee says unfortunately, the law is written in such a way that Savannah Police aren’t able to do anything more other than respond to calls at the property, and increase their patrols on the block.

Purtee did say once an eviction does happen, he’s going to push for the property to be secured by Code Enforcement to prevent anyone from getting in who shouldn’t be.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.