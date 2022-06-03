Plans are underway to remodel Tybee Island’s city hall

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - For more than 5 years, city leaders on Tybee Island have been discussing plans to remodel city hall. Now those plans are officially underway.

City Manager Shawn Gillen says city hall is already listed as a historic site in the state and now they’re working to get it on the national register of historic places. To do this, any renovations they make will be done while trying to preserve historic aspects of the building.

Things like the auditorium’s hardwood floors, the stage and the balcony will remain. But because city employees need more office space, Gillen says the design plan will ensure that when they expand the offices into the auditorium, it’ll be done in a way that can be “undone” and go back to its original state.

Gillen says the design should be done and ready for bid in July. Original estimates for the renovation, Gillen says, were $1.5 million but could be a bit more because of the higher cost of materials. Gillen says it’s a project that could start in October or November of this year and take up to two years to finish.

Gillen says these renovations are very necessary.

“There are rats, there are cockroaches, there’s black mold in there, we’ve gotta get the HVAC system fixed and the electrical system is an antique so that thing is a fire waiting to happen. We want to be a premier place to work and we can’t do that unless our employees have a good quality office space to work in. That’s where we want to get to.”

Gillen says city staff will be moved out of here by July and will work in a modular building. That building is expected to be delivered and installed on 4th Street next week.

When that happens, 4th Street between Lovell and 2nd Avenues will be closed and remain closed until the remodel is done.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.