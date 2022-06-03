Savannah Backpack Mission, Savannah Ghost Pirates team up

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With summer camps ramping up around Savannah, one 17 year old girl is trying to make a difference and she’s got a little help from the new Savannah Ghost Pirates hockey team.

Lilli Apt is the founder of Savannah Backpack Mission, a nonprofit that provides backpacks and water bottles to kids at summer camps in lower-income communities.

Today, she gave out those items at Tatemville Community Center. The Ghost Pirates were also there, handing out sunglasses and magnets.

Two lucky kids won tickets to a game this upcoming season.

For the folks hosting the event, they say it’s all about getting into the community and having a positive impact where it’s needed the most.

“I really wanted to do something that would benefit kids, so kids like me, kids like my younger brother, and do something to give back to our age group, so I figured a summer essential for everyone is these Nike drawstring backpack, and I was like, ‘Why don’t I give these out?’” said Apt.

Bryan Sklover, the director of community relations for the Savannah Ghost Pirates, said, “we knew we wanted to be a part of this. It’s been such a special couple of days here, bringing backpacks to these children and kind of introducing them to hockey.”

The Savannah Backpack mission raised $8,100 for this summer, which was used to buy 500 backpacks and 450 fifty water bottles.

