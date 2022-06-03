Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

SLED receives permission to exhume the body of the Murdaugh’s former housekeeper

By Tyler Manion
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) -The South Carolina Law enforcement division confirms they will exhume the body of Gloria Satterfield.

Satterfield is the former Murdaugh family housekeeper who died back in 2018 after what has since been described as a trip and fall incident at the Murdaugh family home.

Gloria Satterfield, who died at age of 57, has been buried in this Hampton County Cemetery for years but while she’s laid to rest, her sons have been fighting to find out what happened to their mother.

In September of last year, SLED opened a criminal investigation into the Satterfield’s death.

A month later the Satterfields’, represented by attorney Eric Bland, took Alex Murdaugh to court in Columbia for millions of missing dollars from their mother’s wrongful death settlement. They said, they hadn’t gotten the money owed to them.

Murdaugh was denied bond at that point and Bland was confident his clients would be getting the money they were owed in due time.

Earlier this week, Murdaugh confessed to owing the Satterfields’ $4.3 million for the wrongful death settlement Tuesday.

Now, the Satterfield family is giving SLED permission to exhume Gloria’s body.

In statement, SLED says the process of exhuming Gloria Satterfield’s remains will be complex and could take several weeks.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remembering Robert Stephen Chauncey following a tragic boat accident
Remembering Robert Stephen Chauncey following a tragic boat accident
Savannah-area nonprofit files ethics complaint against Savannah alderwoman
Savannah-area nonprofit files ethics complaint against Savannah alderwoman
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
$25,000 dollars worth of birds are being euthanized on a farm in Toombs Co.
400-500 birds are being euthanized in Toombs Co.
Avian Influenza found in Toombs County

Latest News

THE News at 5
SLED receives permission to exhume the body of the Murdaugh’s former housekeeper
2 teens shot in drug deal gone wrong
Beaufort police investigate Tuesday shooting leaving 2 teens injured
According to court documents, Murdaugh has admitted to liability in the lawsuit filed by...
Alex Murdaugh reaches $4.3M agreement with former housekeeper’s sons
Hurricane season
Are you prepared for Hurricane season?