SLED receives permission to exhume the body of the Murdaugh’s former housekeeper

HAMPTON COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) -The South Carolina Law enforcement division confirms they will exhume the body of Gloria Satterfield.

Satterfield is the former Murdaugh family housekeeper who died back in 2018 after what has since been described as a trip and fall incident at the Murdaugh family home.

Gloria Satterfield, who died at age of 57, has been buried in this Hampton County Cemetery for years but while she’s laid to rest, her sons have been fighting to find out what happened to their mother.

In September of last year, SLED opened a criminal investigation into the Satterfield’s death.

A month later the Satterfields’, represented by attorney Eric Bland, took Alex Murdaugh to court in Columbia for millions of missing dollars from their mother’s wrongful death settlement. They said, they hadn’t gotten the money owed to them.

Murdaugh was denied bond at that point and Bland was confident his clients would be getting the money they were owed in due time.

Earlier this week, Murdaugh confessed to owing the Satterfields’ $4.3 million for the wrongful death settlement Tuesday.

Now, the Satterfield family is giving SLED permission to exhume Gloria’s body.

In statement, SLED says the process of exhuming Gloria Satterfield’s remains will be complex and could take several weeks.

