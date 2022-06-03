Teacher who survived Texas elementary school shooting requests deposition of Daniel Defense

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A teacher who survived the Texas elementary school massacre is asking a judge to order Georgia-based Daniel Defense to answer questions under oath.

In a court petition filing obtained by WTOC - teacher Emilia Marin is asking for the court’s permission to have a deposition hearing.

This comes after investigators say the assault rifle used by the gunman to kill 19 children and 2 teachers was made by the Savannah-area company.

The filing specifically asks for more information on the company’s “pattern of marketing its products in a manner associating firearms, and minors, by posting on social media.”

It also asks for facts surrounding the 2017 Las Vegas concert massacre in which a Daniel Defense gun was found in the hotel room of a gunman who killed 60 people.

Daniel Defense is based in Black Creek, Georgia, just outside of Savannah.

WTOC reached out to the company where a spokesperson said they have no comment on this filing.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.