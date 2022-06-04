GBI investigating Saturday morning homicide in Guyton

GUYTON, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Saturday morning homicide in Guyton.

Between 4 and 5 a.m. Saturday, the Guyton Police Department responded to the 300 block of Brogdon Road for reports of a possible shooting. Officials say one man was killed in the incident.

Guyton Police called in the GBI for assistance, and they are now the lead on the investigation.

