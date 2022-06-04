Marylin Youmans School of Dance prepares for their 85th recital

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - At Marylin Youmans School of Dance, students past and present are preparing for their annual recital.

It’s a tradition that has lasted for generations put on by a school that has been teaching Savannah students for 85 years.

Tricia Daniels Lee, a dance instructor, said, “there was certainly a time in the city of Savannah where there were very few little girls, and even little boys, who had not walked through these same doors.”

Tricia Daniels Lee is helping to carry on that tradition which her grandmother Marilyn Youman started more than 8 decades ago.

Lee’s mom, named Marilyn Daniels, helps run the studio with her other daughter also named Marilyn and remembers Youman as a dancer with a goal.

“She was quiet, but determined to do what would make dance a success in Savannah, Georgia and she wanted to bring it to the children all around,” said Daniels.

And just like the name Marylin, the studio has also stayed in the family. Daniels says she took over the studio after Youman died at the age of 97.

“I knew it was what I was supposed to do and what I wanted to do, and so that’s what I did.”

As generations helped build the studio, Daniels says she’s seen generations of families dance on its floors.

“We have children now whose parents took, whose grandmother took, whose great grandmother took. It’s going down generation after generation. They just keep bringing them back and that’s what makes me feel better than anything.”

And it’s that family atmosphere that Lee says she knows firsthand.

“I’m adopted from Korea and I jokingly say that if it wasn’t for my mom, I’d be in a rice patty in Korea somewhere.”

And Lee says it didn’t take long for her to be introduced to the family business.

“I was adopted around 3 months and then I was flown here and then, actually immediately flew to Las Vegas because they had a twirling competition that was already planned.”

And for Daniel, she says she’s looking to the future to introduce new dancers, or Marilynettes as she calls them, while also welcoming back past dancers for the recital.

It’s a job she says is about helping the next generation find their footing.

“That’s all that really matters. It’s not about teaching dance, it’s making the child feel good about themselves.”

And Daniels says some of the school’s dancers have gone on to compete internationally and even earn college scholarships.

You can catch the Marilyn Youman School of Dance recital at the Savannah tomorrow at 1 p.m.

