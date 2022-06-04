Sky Cams
Starlandia Supply celebrates 7 years of business
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - First Friday in the Starland District was a little extra special tonight for one local business as Starlandia Supply celebrated a major milestone.

Clinton Edminster, the owner of Starlandia Supply, said, “so tonight, we’re celebrating 7 years of business at Starlandia Supply. We’re really excited to have made it this far. We’ve seen the neighborhood grow a lot in the 7 years we’ve been open.”

Clinton Edminster opened Starlandia back in 2015 at the age of 24.

They are the only locally owned art supply store in Savannah and the only reclaimed art supply store in the state of Georgia.

Although tonight was all about celebrating how far they’ve come, owner Clinton Edminster couldn’t help but praise the Starland District as a whole.

“The work that made the Starland District happen wasn’t magic by any means. It was a lot of hard work. It was consistency, it was a lot of people spending a lot of time bringing something to fruition that didn’t exist before.

Since opening, Starlandia has processed over 4,200 trades with a collective weight of over 63,000 pounds.

