Activists rally against gun violence in Bluffton

By Mariah Congedo
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Activists gathered to protest gun violence in Bluffton.

Many of them are members of the Lowcountry chapter of Moms Demand Action.

They lined the streets of Bluffton Saturday morning with anti-gun violence signs, as passers-by honked in support of the cause.

Several of the demonstrators this have lost loved ones to gun violence and one woman in attendance was a shooting survivor herself.

