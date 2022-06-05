Activists rally against gun violence in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Activists gathered to protest gun violence in Bluffton.

Many of them are members of the Lowcountry chapter of Moms Demand Action.

They lined the streets of Bluffton Saturday morning with anti-gun violence signs, as passers-by honked in support of the cause.

Several of the demonstrators this have lost loved ones to gun violence and one woman in attendance was a shooting survivor herself.

