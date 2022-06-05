‘Beating Guns’, anti-gun violence event held Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Faith leaders and activists organized the “Beating Guns” event at the First African Baptist Church Saturday.

That’s where attendees heard from those who have lost loved ones to gun violence.

Activists also spoke including Shane Claiborne who started an initiative of turning guns into gardening tools.

He says recent mass shootings show that there is still a need to address gun violence.

“These mass shootings, they warrant our outrage. They warrant our tears and our agony that this doesn’t have to be this way,” Shane Claiborne, Beating Guns Activist said.

Attendees were also asked to wear orange in support of National Gun Violence Awareness Month.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.