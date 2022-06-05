Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority issues water use reduction request

Water on the Run
Water on the Run
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKATIE, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority has issued a water use reduction request for their customers due to a power surge that left several pumps out of service.

The request lasts through June 8.

They ask that you postpone outdoor water use like washing your car or filling the pool.

In addition, they also suggest to only wash full loads when doing laundry or washing the dishes.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighborhood in Savannah on edge due to increase in crime
Neighborhood in Savannah on edge due to increase in crime
GBI investigating Saturday morning homicide in Guyton
GBI investigating Saturday morning homicide in Guyton
Teacher who survived Texas elementary school shooting requests deposition of Daniel Defense
15 year old arrested in connection with a shooting in Beaufort
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon

Latest News

Heating assistance
Chatham Co. will offer heating assistance appointments Sunday
The News at 6:30 - Sunday
Chatham EMS responds to a boating incident on Turner Creek
The News at 6:30 - Sunday
Heating assistance
Chatham EMS responds to a boating incident on Turner Creek
Chatham EMS responds to a boating incident on Turner Creek