Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority issues water use reduction request

OKATIE, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority has issued a water use reduction request for their customers due to a power surge that left several pumps out of service.

The request lasts through June 8.

They ask that you postpone outdoor water use like washing your car or filling the pool.

In addition, they also suggest to only wash full loads when doing laundry or washing the dishes.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.