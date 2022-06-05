Chatham Co. will offer heating assistance appointments Sunday
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Economic Opportunity Authority for Chatham County will be offering heating assistance appointments Sunday.
To get an appointment applicants must call 912-721-7910 Sunday at 7 p.m.
There is a limited amount of appointments and they can only be done by calling the number.
This service is only for residents who haven’t received any assistance since Nov. 1 of 2021 until now.
This is only for heating assistance programs, not cooling.
To qualify, a family’s annual income must be in accordance with the Fiscal Year 2022 LIHEAP Eligibility Guidelines.
