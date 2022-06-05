Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Chatham Co. will offer heating assistance appointments Sunday

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Economic Opportunity Authority for Chatham County will be offering heating assistance appointments Sunday.

To get an appointment applicants must call 912-721-7910 Sunday at 7 p.m.

There is a limited amount of appointments and they can only be done by calling the number.

This service is only for residents who haven’t received any assistance since Nov. 1 of 2021 until now.

This is only for heating assistance programs, not cooling.

To qualify, a family’s annual income must be in accordance with the Fiscal Year 2022 LIHEAP Eligibility Guidelines.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighborhood in Savannah on edge due to increase in crime
Neighborhood in Savannah on edge due to increase in crime
GBI investigating Saturday morning homicide in Guyton
GBI investigating Saturday morning homicide in Guyton
Teacher who survived Texas elementary school shooting requests deposition of Daniel Defense
15 year old arrested in connection with a shooting in Beaufort
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon

Latest News

The News at 6:30 - Sunday
Chatham EMS responds to a boating incident on Turner Creek
The News at 6:30 - Sunday
Heating assistance
Chatham EMS responds to a boating incident on Turner Creek
Activists protest gun violence in Bluffton
Activists rally against gun violence in Bluffton