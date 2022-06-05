Sky Cams
Chatham EMS responds to a boating incident on Turner Creek

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several Chatham EMS units are on the scene of a boating incident that happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say the incident took place in the area of Highway 80 and Bryan Woods Road.

At this time, Chatham EMS Chief Chuck Kearns says there are at least two injuries with several occupants needing to be rescued from the water.

WTOC has a crew on scene now, and we will continue to update you as we know more.

