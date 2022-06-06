Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Agency ruling delivers big setback to Okefenokee mining plan

FILE - The sun sets over water lilies and cypress trees along the remote Red Trail wilderness...
FILE - The sun sets over water lilies and cypress trees along the remote Red Trail wilderness water trail of Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Fargo, Ga. The refuge is one of the world's largest intact freshwater ecosystems and averages 300,000 visitors a year and 4,000 visitors permitted for overnight camping along trails such as this. According to a government memo, Friday, June 3, 2022, a federal agency has delivered a big setback to a company's controversial plan to mine at the edge of the Okefenokee Swamp's vast wildlife refuge. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)(Stephen B. Morton | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A federal agency has delivered a big setback to a company’s controversial plan to mine at the edge of the Okefenokee Swamp’s vast wildlife refuge.

A government memo Friday said the Army Corps of Engineers is reclaiming jurisdiction over Alabama-based Twin Pines Minerals’ proposal to mine titanium near the bowl-like rim of the swamp in southeast Georgia.

The decision halts the company’s effort to mine without a federal permit that was made possible by rollbacks of federal clean water rules under former President Donald Trump.

The federal memo says Twin Pines must start a new permit application.

Opponents fear mining could damage the swamp’s ability to hold water.

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia declared the Corps’ move has restored protection of the swamp.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatham EMS responds to a boating incident on Turner Creek
Chatham EMS responds to a boating incident on Turner Creek
Neighborhood in Savannah on edge due to increase in crime
Neighborhood in Savannah on edge due to increase in crime
GBI investigating Saturday morning homicide in Guyton
Off-duty correctional officer killed, GBI investigating
Police and deputies are searching for a shooter that injured one at Wayne UNC Health Care on...
UPDATE: One injured, search for hospital shooter ongoing in Goldsboro
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon

Latest News

Fatal hit and run leaves one person dead
Jennifer Lopez accepts the generation award at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday, June 5,...
Jennifer Lopez, ‘Spider-Man’ highlight MTV Movie & TV Awards
GBI investigating Saturday morning homicide in Guyton
Off-duty correctional officer killed, GBI investigating
Derrick Herrera
Jesup Police looking for teen who is considered armed and dangerous