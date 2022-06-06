Agency ruling delivers big setback to Okefenokee mining plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A federal agency has delivered a big setback to a company’s controversial plan to mine at the edge of the Okefenokee Swamp’s vast wildlife refuge.

A government memo Friday said the Army Corps of Engineers is reclaiming jurisdiction over Alabama-based Twin Pines Minerals’ proposal to mine titanium near the bowl-like rim of the swamp in southeast Georgia.

The decision halts the company’s effort to mine without a federal permit that was made possible by rollbacks of federal clean water rules under former President Donald Trump.

The federal memo says Twin Pines must start a new permit application.

Opponents fear mining could damage the swamp’s ability to hold water.

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia declared the Corps’ move has restored protection of the swamp.

