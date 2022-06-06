Bryan Co. family connection daily lunch program starts in July

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - Volunteers with the Bryan County family connection say they’ve seen a steady demand so far for their daily lunch program.

As storm recovery in the county continues they say demand this year could be higher than years past.

The family connection will be handing out daily lunches to kids in need aged 1-18 through July 29.

They’ll be at multiple locations throughout the county for about an hour each day.

Volunteers say they’ve seen a steady demand for these meals and at times have fed roughly 45 students in an hour.

They say in the north end of the county storm recovery from April’s tornado could drive up demand for these lunches.

“It’s a good possibility because a lot of people lost their homes, and they don’t even have a place to cook a meal. Their mom and dad might not have a job, or be at work or whatever it may be, and they might not even get a meal,” Herold Ene, Bryan County Family Connection said.

